Nominations have been split fairly equally between the four long-running programmes, with Emmerdale and EastEnders inching slightly ahead with 13 nods, compared to 11 for Corrie and Hollyoaks.

That means it's anybody's guess who will come away with the most trophies on the night, with fans given the opportunity to vote in four categories, including Villain of the Year, Best Comedy Performance, Best Leading Performer and Best British Soap.

Voting remains open until 5pm on Friday 30th May, and results will be revealed when The British Soap Awards returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Thursday 5th June.

The broadcast will be pre-recorded, with the actual event set to be held at London's iconic Hackney Empire on Saturday 31st May –the very next day after voting closes.

Check out the full list of shortlist nominations at The British Soap Awards 2025 if you want a chance to weigh up which actors – and ultimately, which soap – is worthy of your all-important votes.

Television personality Jane McDonald will be returning to oversee the ceremony, marking her second time at the helm, and told fans she was "beyond excited" to be back for the 2025 edition.

She added: "You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."

The British Soap Awards will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Thursday 5th June on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.