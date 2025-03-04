No reason was given for why the event was placed on hiatus, but ITV had previously indicated it would return in 2025.

Television personality Jane McDonald will present the event for the second time, following praise for her efforts at the previous ceremony, which drew an audience of almost 6 million people in total.

Host McDonald said: "I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time.

"You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."

No date has been announced for the next edition of The British Soap Awards, but the event has typically taken place in June, so it's possible that it will return to another summer slot.

Coronation Street was the most decorated programme at the previous event, taking home six prizes in total, including Best Comedy Performance (Maureen Lipman), Best Dramatic Performance (Charlotte Jordan), Best Newcomer (Channique Sterling-Brown) and Best Family (The Platts).

The show's return comes at a time of change for the soap industry, which has recently seen the cancellations of Doctors and Neighbours (for the second time), while ITV announced earlier this year that it would be reducing its overall output.

It remains to be seen whether any of the presenters or nominees will address these challenges, however, with ITV's entertainment commissioner Gemma John-Lewis stressing a joyous tone in a statement.

She commented: "The British Soaps Awards are an opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the incredible actors and production teams that deliver gripping drama and captivating stories throughout the year.

"We’re delighted Jane McDonald, a self-proclaimed number one soap fan, is returning to host the awards."

The British Soap Awards return in 2025.

