New character Jason has been a thorn in the gang's side throughout Stranger Things season 4, after he mistakenly believes that Eddie killed his girlfriend Chrissy.

Jason has been a gripping new addition to the show, as while his motives are understandable and tragic, his methods for avenging Chrissy are what make him a more villainous presence, and he's also put Lucas' loyalty to his friends to the test. But who play's the character, and what's his role in season 4?

Read on for everything you need to know about who plays Jason in Stranger Things.

Who plays Jason in Stranger Things?

Mason Dye attends Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 New York Premiere. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jason is played by Mason Dye, an American actor who has appeared in series including Bosch, Teen Wolf and The Goldbergs, as well as 2016 film Natural Selection.

His casting in the series was first announced in November 2020, alongside co-stars Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Eduardo Franco and more.

At the time his character was described as being "handsome", "rich", "a sports star" and "dating the most popular girl in school". But the description noted that "as a new evil threatens Hawkins, Jason’s perfect world begins to unravel…".

What's Jason's role in Stranger Things season 4?

Mason Dye as Jason Carver in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

At the start of season 4 volume 1 Jason Carver is the captain of the Hawkins High School basketball team who is dating Chrissy Cunningham, the head cheerleader.

When Chrissy is killed, Jason believes it must have been Eddie Munson that killed her. He therefore leads his teammates on a quest to avenge her death, including Lucas. Lucas leads them to a dead end and rejoins his friends, including Eddie.

Jason meanwhile attends a town hall meeting, and whips the crowd up into believing that the Hellfire Club is a satanic cult, led by Eddie.

Is Mason Dye on Twitter?

Dye doesn't currently have a Twitter account.

Is Mason Dye on Instagram?

He is. You can find Mason Dye's Instagram profile with the handle @masondye

