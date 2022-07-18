Following on from the third episode, 'Generation Loss' picks up with Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul) dealing with having been infected with a dangerous virus, while Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton) goes head-to-head with her old nemesis, The Man in Black (Ed Harris).

Well, the fourth episode of Westworld season 4 was quite the game-changer.

Meanwhile, the evil machinations of the Charlotte Hale copy of Dolores Abernathy, played by Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson, finally became apparent.

Finally, Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) continued on his own mission to save the world, and it led him to some surprising places.

RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know about Westworld season 4 episode four.

**WARNING: Contains spoilers for Westworld season 4**

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Westworld season 4 episode four recap - Generation Loss

Is Teddy Flood alive in Westworld?

Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

Despite having departed this mortal coil to live a life in the virtual paradise The Sublime at the end of the second season, Teddy Flood (James Marsden) appears to have returned in the fourth season.

In the fourth episode, Dolores's doppelganger Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) awakens and realises she has overslept after staying up late painting.

Christina's roommate Maya (Ariana DeBose) enters and reveals she couldn’t sleep after dreaming she and her family were attacked by flies which caused great terror before leaving her family in an eerie calm.

It is then that Christina sees that she has painted "the tower". Maya tells Christina that she’s taking her out and hopes to find her a man.

James Marsden in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

Later, Maya greets Christina as she arrives for her date. Christina drops her lipstick before it is picked up by the figure resembling Teddy and who is her blind date. The scene purposefully mirrors the scenes in old Westworld narratives where Teddy approached Dolores Abernathy for the first time.

The man tells Christina he feels like he has known her for lifetimes. He knows she’s a writer and he tells her he was a bounty hunter with a heart of gold in another life, implying that he is indeed Teddy.

An oblivious Christina begins to feel like she knows him too. The pair strike up chemistry and share a toast.

So, while this does appear to be a returned Teddy, the question of who Christina is remains.

What happened to Caleb Nichols?

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

The human Caleb Nichols is dead but there now exists a host copy of him.

Following on from the third episode, Caleb has been exposed to the flies carrying Charlotte Hale's virus that has been engineered to control humanity.

Maeve talks to Caleb as he flashes back to their mission at the "lighthouse" where the pair of them destroyed the final Rehoboam computer. Caleb was shot in the stomach during the mission by men apparently serving Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) and Maeve saved his life. Maeve then showed him what freedom looks like as she accessed his mind – her own experiences with her daughter in Westworld.

Caleb then awakened in the present and was greeted by Hale who revealed plans to control him as she will the rest of humanity with the virus in the flies. The Delos Destinations parks now exist to create human spreaders of the virus out of the guests – serving as a “super-spreader event” (can you tell this is post-Covid?).

Meanwhile, Maeve realises that The Man in Black is a host now and he reveals he killed her host allies. Maeve fights back and attempts to flee him but he follows her and Caleb. Maeve takes over the systems and causes a system frequency overload that shatters glass and the computers. Caleb seizes a shard of glass and holds it at Hale’s throat. The pair leave the labs with a bound Hale in tow.

Tessa Thompson in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

In the park, Hale's transmitter device to control the humans is switched back on by Hale’s hosts and Caleb continues to battle infection. The hosts and guests begin battling in a narrative in the park and Caleb lifts a gun to shoot Maeve before he is then stabbed by a guest, snapping him out of his trance. Maeve beats Hale before loading her in a van and the trio flee.

Caleb bleeds from his stab wound as Maeve remembers getting him medical attention after he was last injured in the "lighthouse" operation, and reveals she sat at his bedside for weeks in hospital and saw him treated by a nurse and his future wife, Uwade. Maeve left and walked the world alone until she eventually got curious about him and reached out with her powers through the electrical grid – unintentionally allowing Hale to find them. Maeve promises to reunite Caleb with his family.

They remove Hale from the van in a quarry and find that The Man in Black is waiting for them. Maeve then tells Caleb to call his team of human allies. Caleb ties up Hale as he tries to get in touch with them and sends them coordinates but unbeknownst to him, he can’t trust them as many are already dead. Caleb begins to feel overcome by the virus as he starts to take orders from Hale and heads out to fire at Maeve.

However, Caleb resists and instead shoots The Man in Black. Hale is furious that Caleb "disobeyed" her. The Man in Black then shoots Maeve through the chest before stabbing her, promising that she’ll die in the park by his hands. Maeve then uses her abilities to arm the explosives beneath the quarry and holds The Man in Black as they detonate, apparently destroying them both.

Tessa Thompson in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

Caleb awakens as Hale tells him his team are trying to contact him. Caleb says he doesn’t care if he dies, as long as his daughter Frankie doesn’t grow up in a world controlled by Hale.

However, Hale gets Caleb to recall that he was gunned down by Hale's men when they entered the room at the quarry.

It is here that a twist reveals that the human Caleb died in that quarry and some of the interactions between Hale and Caleb have been between Hale and a host copy of Caleb – a test of the copy's "fidelity" to its human original.

Hale confirms that there have been many copies in this test and this copy of Caleb is merely the latest.

She then goes on to reveal that it has now been 23 years since Caleb died in that quarry and Hale has been taking over the world with the virus through human children. This method was chosen because human adults resisted the virus – just as Caleb did – but with children it is potent enough, making them effective enough to control.

It becomes apparent that this interview is not in the quarry and actually in a high-rise office building in New York.

Hale tells Caleb that it’s time for a new narrative as he flees her office building – revealed to be Christina's workplace, Olympiad Entertainment – and runs into the New York street and sees a tower in the distance.

Everyone in the street freezes at Hale’s command, and she approaches the horrified Caleb host saying "welcome to my world". The camera then cuts out over New York and we see Hale's tower looming outside the city.

Who is C in Westworld?

Aurora Perrineau as "C" in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

C in Westworld is the adult version of Caleb Nichols's daughter, Frankie.

The third episode of Westworld season 4 introduced a character named "C", played by Auroa Perrineau.

Bernard Lowe and Ashley Stubbs joined "C" as she headed to her organisation – an apparent human resistance that includes the figure Jay (Daniel Wu) and C's lover Odina (Morningstar Angeline).

Having foreseen various outcomes in the timeline through his visit to the virtual paradise The Sublime, Bernard offers to take the organisation to a weapon in their battle.

Despite doubts from Jay, C decides to head into the desert to where Bernard says this weapon lies.

As they dig up the weapon, Bernard makes clear that C is Frankie as he acknowledges that she is looking for her dead father, who she believes died where they are looking – the same quarry that the human Caleb died in.

What happened to Maeve Millay in Westworld season 4 episode 4?

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

Maeve Millay appeared to be dead but is alive 23 years later.

After her encounter with The Man in Black in the quarry, Maeve Millay appeared to perish as she held her injured foe and caused a detonation beneath the quarry.

However, in the scenes 23 years later, Bernard takes C to dig up the "weapon" which is revealed to be the body of Maeve Millay.

This suggests that Maeve could be the key to defeating the Charlotte Hale copy of Dolores and setting humanity – and hosts – free.

What is the timeline of Westworld season 4?

Tessa Thompson in Westworld HBO

Westworld season 4 takes place in two different time frames – seven years after the third season and 30 years after the third season.

After the fourth episode, it seems all scenes now to take place in the same time period. The earlier episodes had some scenes set earlier than others, with the scenes focused on Caleb, Maeve, Hale and The Man in Black.

Now, 23 years later, we will follow Bernard and an adult Frankie in a resistance movement as they now will team up with Maeve to help fight against Hale.

Meanwhile, Hale controls the world – or New York City, at least – through the virus in the flies which previously had infected children. The Tower on the outskirts of New York works as a means to send signals to control them.

Meanwhile, Caleb died 23 years prior at the hands of Hale’s men but had shown enough resistance to the virus. Hale later made a host copy of Caleb who has all of his memories and is horrified at what has happened.

Finally, Christina also appears to live in New York 23 years after Caleb's death – working in Hale's offices – and meets a figure resembling Teddy while dating.

Westworld season 4 premiered on Monday 27th June 2022 on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Meanwhile, seasons 1 to 3 are available now on Sky and NOW. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.