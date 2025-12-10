As fans wait for the next instalment of Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea to air, a host of first-look images have been released for the final three episodes.

One of the images for episode 3, which will air at 8:30pm on BBC One this Sunday (14th December) and is titled The Deep, sees Vincent Franklin's Prime Minister Harry Shaw seemingly being influenced Stewart Alexander's General Oscar Gunsberg and Patrick Baladi's villainous Sir Keith Spears.

Another from the same episode sees a team led by Colin McFarlane's General Pierce exploring an underwater cavern.

Meanwhile, the images for episode 4, which will air directly after episode 3 and is titled The Witch of the Waterfall, show us Samuel Oatley as a Homo Amphibia named Tide, as well as Jemma Redgrave's Kate Lethbridge Stewart taking to the podium in the Empress Hall.

Stewart Alexander as General Oscar Gunsberg, Vincent Franklin as Prime Minister Harry Shaw and Patrick Baladi as Sir Keith Spears in The War Between The Land And The Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore

Another shows Russell Tovey's Barclay Pierre-Dupont and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Salt locked deep in conversation.

Mei Mac as Min Tso, Colin McFarlane as General Pierce, Hannah Donaldson as Captain Louise Mackie, William Gaminara as Ted Campbell and Manpreet Bachu as Ravi Singh in The War Between The Land And The Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Images have also been released for the fifth episode, which is also acts as the show's finale, titled The End of the War. That episode will air at 8:05pm on Sunday 21st December.

Samuel Oatley as Tide in The War Between The Land And The Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore

One of the images from the finale (at the top of this article) sees Salt serenely wading through the water, while another sees Barclay seemingly explaining something to Kate and Ruth Madeley's Shirley Anne Bingham.

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart in The War Between The Land And The Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Ikram Ahmed

Another sees Barclay stood with a group of UNIT soldier, while one more image sees Shirley, Catherine Garton's Private Jane Hart and Francesca Corney's Sergeant Hana Chakri watching something off screen.

Russell Tovey as Barclay Pierre-Dupont and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt in The War Between The Land And The Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Whatever it is, it seems to have got Sergeant Chakri upset, as she is seen with tears in her eyes.

While we don't yet know where the series will go in its remaining episodes, Redgrave has teased that there could be some serious jeopardy in store for Kate, who has been a part of the Whoniverse since 2012's Doctor Who episode The Power of Three.

Russell Tovey as Barclay Pierre-Dupont, Ruth Madeley as Shirley and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart in The War Between The Land And The Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore

Redgrave told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "If she survives this series, I don't know where she can go next…

Russell Tovey as Barclay Pierre-Dupont in The War Between The Land And The Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"But I've had a most extraordinary time and journey with this character and through different series of Doctor Who and now through this series. And every time I get the call, it feels like another gift. Long may it last."

Ruth Madeley as Shirley, Catherine Garton as Private Jane Hart and Francesca Corney as Sergeant Hana Chakri in The War Between The Land And The Sea. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Samuel Dore

The War Between the Land and the Sea will continue on BBC One on BBC iPlayer at 8:30pm on Sunday 14th December.

