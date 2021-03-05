WandaVision’s finale post-credits scenes tease Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange sequels

After nine weeks, WandaVision has come to an emotional conclusion but, as always in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will already be looking ahead to the next release from the superhero storytellers.

And helpfully, the WandaVision finale provides a few hints about what’s next for a few characters, dropping two post-credits scenes after this week’s episode that tease future films (or at least storylines) for Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Wanda herself (Elizabeth Olsen).

But what’s going on in these post-credits scenes, and what does it all mean? Check out our breakdown below but beware – spoilers are coming.

WandaVision finale’s first post-credits scene

In the first sting we jump right back into Westview, where FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) is organising the clean-up after the big final battle and Monica is approached by another agent.

Hidden inside the Westview movie theatre, this agent unveils herself as a shapeshifting Skrull (as previously seen in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home), there to deliver a message to Monica from a familiar face.

“I was sent by an old friend of your mother’s,” the Skrull tells Monica. “He heard you’d been grounded. He’d like to meet with you.”

Clearly, this is a sign that Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury, who did indeed team up with Monica’s mother Maria (Lashana Lynch) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in the latter’s first movie has been keeping tabs on Monica.

And if there was any doubt that it was the former Director of SHIELD asking for her, the location of this meeting – implied to be outer space – settles it, given that the last time we saw Fury he was enjoying a rare vacation on a Skrull space station (in the second post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Overall, this scene seems to be setting up the storyline for Captain Marvel 2, which is set to see Parris (newly super-powered and made of energy thanks to her experiences in WandaVision) team up with Larson to face a new threat. Will there still be bad blood between Monica and Carol, as hinted earlier in the series? Well, it’s hard to say – but we’re sure there’ll be a lot to work out between them.

WandaVision finale’s second and final post-credits scene

This second post-credits scene is almost entirely dialogue-free, panning over beautiful remote mountains until the camera zeroes in on a small cabin where Wanda is apparently hiding out, making hot drinks and staring out into space.

But the emphasis there should go on apparently – because it seems is isn’t really what’s happening. In the bedroom, another Wanda in her full Scarlet Witch outfit is entwined in spells, reading from the dangerous spellbook The Darkhold (taken from Agnes) as strange voices ring through the cabin.

At first glance, it could seem like this is Wanda trying to get a handle on her chaos magic powers but listen closely and you can hear the cries of her sons echoing through her spell, hinting Wanda just might not have given up entirely on bringing her family back again.

In the comics, Wanda’s children are brought to life from nothing, then are unwritten, before returning again as teenagers who join the Young Avengers. And given rumoured plans Marvel has to create a Young Avengers series themselves, it seems likely that in some way Wanda may succeed here, even if it does attract the attention of a certain Sorcerer Supreme.

You see, it’s hard to imagine Wanda getting away with this kind of high level magic without Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange getting involved, and the fact that Olsen is set to appear in his upcoming Marvel sequel (Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) it seems all but confirmed that Wanda’s chaos spells will attract his attention in the future.

Will Strange have to stop Wanda before she does more damage bringing her sons back to life? And will this echo his role in the Avengers: Disassembled storyline in the comics, where he was the only one able to stop an unstable Wanda after the loss of her children drove her to attack the Avengers?

For now, it’s unclear whether Wanda will be friend or foe in her next appearance. Though by the looks of things, whatever she is she might cause even more trouble than she did in Westview, New Jersey.

