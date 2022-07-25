The episodes are set to start streaming on 3rd October 2022 , with the announcement being made alongside a brand-new trailer.

Disney Plus has officially confirmed when the final episodes of The Walking Dead will hit the streamer in the UK - and there's not long to wait now to see the epic conclusion.

In the trailer, which starts with an emotional look back at the series so far, Carol can be seen telling Daryl that "this isn't gonna be easy" to which he responds: "When is it ever?".

Cue plenty of action, zombie hordes and stirring speeches, with a final tease of walkers who can "climb walls and open doors". You can watch the chilling full trailer here.

The official synopsis for season 11 part 3 says: "On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategise for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge.

"Inside the Commonwealth, Connie’s article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Miltons’ corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option.

"But if their next move fails, staying won’t be an option either. What they’re about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well.

"As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?

"The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…"

Even with this bittersweet news giving us new details of when and how the original series will come to an end, Walking Dead fans shouldn't feel too bereft.

Amongst the many spin-offs of the show a new miniseries was announced this weekend at Comic-Con centred around Rick and Michonne, with AMC hyping up and "epic love story".

The Walking Dead will return to AMC in the US on Sunday 2nd October and on Star on Disney Plus in the UK on 3rd October 2022. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

