Reedus posted a number of pictures of himself and Seven to Instagram, with one also containing the message: "Gonna miss you seven. Best TV buddy ever."

The official Walking Dead account on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X, also left a post in memory of Seven, saying: "All dogs go to heaven. Rest in Peace, Seven."

When Seven first joined the show's cast, Reedus spoke with ComicBook.com, and raved about working with his new canine friend.

More like this

Read more:

He said: "It's so good. I love it. I think he's the smartest cast member we got. We just did a scene the other day that ended up being the opposite of what it was supposed to be because the dog just wanted to do something else, and it came out so much better.

"He'll probably be running the show. It's great! I love it. He loves me, too."

The Walking Dead came to an end in 2022, but has since been followed by a number of spin-off series, including one focussed on Rick and Michonne, called The Ones Who Live, and one focussed on Reedus's character Daryl.

That show's first season is yet to air in the UK, but we do know that it will arrive on Sky Atlantic and NOW at some point this year. A second season is already on the way in the US.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.