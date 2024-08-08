The Umbrella Academy season 4 soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix series
Get ready for the show to bow out with one stellar soundtrack.
The Umbrella Academy might be bowing out with just six episodes in season 4, but there was no chance we were going to miss out on a stellar soundtrack from the Netflix series.
The show, starring the likes of Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher as the superpowered Hargreeves siblings, has officially ended (although could we see a spin-off in future? It's not being ruled out).
But if you're feeling emotional about saying goodbye, like showrunner Steve Blackman and the cast of the show, nothing will cheer you up quicker than the upbeat list of tracks used in the series.
Here's the full soundtrack for The Umbrella Academy season 4! Altogether now...
The Umbrella Academy season 4 soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix series
Episode 1: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want
- Ernie Rowell - Facing You
- Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch
- Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby
- The Murder City Devils - Boom Swagger Boom
Episode 2: Jean and Gene
- Cobra Man - Powered Up
- Pinkfong - Baby Shark
- Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock
- Lost Cat - Winter Wonderland
- Bel Canto Choir - Carol of the Bells
Episode 3: The Squid and the Girl
- Barrett Strong - Money (That's What I Want)
- Harry Nilsson - Jump into the Fire
- Cher - Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves
Episode 4: The Cleanse
- Ralph Carmichael - End of the Line
Episode 5: Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days
- The Tragically Hip - Ahead by a Century
- Guantanamo Baywatch - Witch Stomp
- Johnny Rivers - Secret Agent Man (Live at Whiskey A Go-Go, 1966 version)
Episode 6: End of the Beginning
- Muse - Maps of the Problematique
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Dead to the World
- Fats Domino - Ain't That a Shame
- Tommy James and the Shondells - I Think We're Alone Now
- Talking Heads - This Must Be the Place
Showrunner Blackman told Tudum of having Talking Heads' This Must Be the Place playing during the final moments of the series: "I always planned to end a credits sequence with that song.
More like this
"Initially, that song was going to be a dance that I was choreographing myself with the cast. I worked it out with a choreographer, [but] no one had it in them to do it. The actors were too tired, we couldn’t find the time."
He added: "The crew doesn’t know it’s in, they’re going to lose their minds."
The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.