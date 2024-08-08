But if you're feeling emotional about saying goodbye, like showrunner Steve Blackman and the cast of the show, nothing will cheer you up quicker than the upbeat list of tracks used in the series.

Here's the full soundtrack for The Umbrella Academy season 4! Altogether now...

The Umbrella Academy season 4 soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix series

Episode 1: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want

Ernie Rowell - Facing You

Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch

Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby

The Murder City Devils - Boom Swagger Boom

Episode 2: Jean and Gene

Cobra Man - Powered Up

Pinkfong - Baby Shark

Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock

Lost Cat - Winter Wonderland

Bel Canto Choir - Carol of the Bells

Episode 3: The Squid and the Girl

Barrett Strong - Money (That's What I Want)

Harry Nilsson - Jump into the Fire

Cher - Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves

Episode 4: The Cleanse

Ralph Carmichael - End of the Line

Episode 5: Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days

The Tragically Hip - Ahead by a Century

Guantanamo Baywatch - Witch Stomp

Johnny Rivers - Secret Agent Man (Live at Whiskey A Go-Go, 1966 version)

Episode 6: End of the Beginning

Muse - Maps of the Problematique

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Dead to the World

Fats Domino - Ain't That a Shame

Tommy James and the Shondells - I Think We're Alone Now

Talking Heads - This Must Be the Place

Showrunner Blackman told Tudum of having Talking Heads' This Must Be the Place playing during the final moments of the series: "I always planned to end a credits sequence with that song.

"Initially, that song was going to be a dance that I was choreographing myself with the cast. I worked it out with a choreographer, [but] no one had it in them to do it. The actors were too tired, we couldn’t find the time."

He added: "The crew doesn’t know it’s in, they’re going to lose their minds."

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.

