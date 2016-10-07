The footage gives us our first proper look at the world of Class, including its characters, monsters and tone.

Set to the backdrop of Coal Hill School (the school of the Doctor's granddaughter, Susan; and the workplace of his last companion, Clara), it follows a group of teenagers as they navigate not only the perils of adolescence, but the literal perils of a shadowy alien force.

With shots of blood, snogging and violence, it looks like it will have a more Young Adult feel than Doctor Who — but does include a cameo from Peter Capaldi himself, amidst a scene about Buffy and The Vampire Diaries. Also featuring are lead characters Ram (Fady Elsayed), Miss Quill (Katherine Kelly), Charlie (Greg Austin), April (Sophie Hopkins) and Tanya (Vivian Oparah).

More like this

Advertisement

Class will be available on BBC3 from Saturday 22nd October