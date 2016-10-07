The first full trailer for new Doctor Who spin-off Class has arrived, and it’s pretty spooky stuff.

Focusing on Peter Capaldi’s Doctor as he explains why he can’t always be around to save the day, the footage includes shots of lead characters Ram (Fady Elsayed), Miss Quill (Katherine Kelly), Charlie (Greg Austin), April (Sophie Hopkins) and Tanya (Vivian Oparah) while mysterious shadows creep closer towards them.