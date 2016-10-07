Peter Capaldi is front and centre in the first trailer for Doctor Who spin-off Class
“What will you do when the shadows come?”
Published: Friday, 7 October 2016 at 3:57 pm
The first full trailer for new Doctor Who spin-off Class has arrived, and it’s pretty spooky stuff.
Focusing on Peter Capaldi’s Doctor as he explains why he can’t always be around to save the day, the footage includes shots of lead characters Ram (Fady Elsayed), Miss Quill (Katherine Kelly), Charlie (Greg Austin), April (Sophie Hopkins) and Tanya (Vivian Oparah) while mysterious shadows creep closer towards them.
As the Doctor explains: “I can travel in space and I can travel in time, but I can’t always be there when you need me” – and by the looks of things, these Coal Hill Academy students will be needing him pretty soon…
Class will be available on BBC3 from Saturday 22nd October
