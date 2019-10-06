Cohan made the announcement by running onto the stage mid-panel while wearing a mask, before surprising the delighted crowd.

Cohan previously left the show as a series regular during season eight, before returning for guest appearances during season nine.

It's not yet known how the character will return, but Maggie's reappearance was recently speculated after it was announced that the show would welcome the new cast addition of Dante, played by Juan Javier Cardenas, a character who has a romantic relationship with Maggie in the source comic books.

"All I can say about Maggie is she’s one of my favourite characters as well,” executive producer Denise Huth told RadioTimes.com. “I adore Lauren Cohan and there’s always the hope and prayer that she’s coming back to us. So I’m very hopeful that we will see her again.”

The Walking Dead season ten will premiere on Monday 7th October at 9pm on FOX in the UK.