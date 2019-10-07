“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains,” it continues. “In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Nicolas Cantu as Elton

Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Nicolas Cantu as Elton

Alexa Mansour as Hope, Hal Cumpston as Silas

Nico Tortorella as Felix, Annet Mahendru as Huck

Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris

The new images come ahead of the show’s upcoming New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday 5th October at 11:30am (4.30pm BST).

Alongside the upcoming teen-based spin-off, zombie fans will soon be able to enjoy a trio of movies centred on Rick Grimes, plus the upcoming sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

During New York Comic-Con 2019, Amazon unveiled (alongside a brand new trailer) that the series would be available to its UK subscribers in Spring 2020.

The Walking Dead is set to return 7th October at 9pm on FOX in the UK