Season 2 picks up after a devastating tsunami as Pictor, the oil company, attempt to cover up their part in it, and also includes scenes of crew members heading down to the seabed in a submersible.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Emily Hampshire, who plays Rose, said: "I did not realise, as I don't think any of us could have, just how much art is imitating life, [life] is imitating art.

Rochenda Sandall as Cat Braithwaite in The Rig season 2.

"It like it feels like David [Macpherson, creator] knows the future. Even when we were shooting this scene where we're going to try and save people who are in the deep sea and the Titan submersible happened during the time we were shooting that scene. Everything he puts on the page that could happen kind of ends up happening."

Rochenda Sandall, who plays Cat Braithwaite, the medic desperately searching for her wife after the disaster, added: "You can't help but think about [the real-life parallels], really. Every day, every scene."

Emily Hampshire as Rose in The Rig season 2. Prime Video

Iain Glen, who plays Magnus MacMillan, the leader of the crew, went on to say: "As an actor, you get offered something, or you go up for something, and sometimes they have a message like this does and you do feel pride in being part of something that you feel is a story that's worth telling.

"But if you're honest, it's a kind of inherited pride. That's just a wonderful benefit that you can own and that you hope to own. You hope that every role deepens at some point on your little life journey, that any world that you get put in touch with as an actor, you learn more about that world. That's the fun of what it is that we do."

He continued: "[Macpherson] is such a good writer, and he's honestly taught me a lot that I didn't know about this. And it feels like first-hand knowledge. It feels like insightful knowledge."

Season 2 continues to follow the surviving members of the Kinloch Bravo following the tsunami, as they face an "awful conflict" ahead and grapple with Pictor's cover-ups and secrecy.

The Rig season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.