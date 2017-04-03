Said tool is then used to jam the pursuing Dalek in an automatic door (perhaps stretching the definition of “fixing things" a little).

As with the last teaser (which saw the Tardis avoid some tanks), this clip has its origins in a quote from outgoing series showrunner Steven Moffat back in 2013, where he described the unique appeal of the Doctor.

“A lot of our heroes depress me. But you know, when they made this particular hero, they didn't give him a gun, they gave him a screwdriver to fix things,” he said at the time at the Doctor Who Celebration.

“They didn't give him a tank or a warship or an X-wing fighter, they gave him a call box from which you can call for help. And they didn't give him a superpower or pointy ears or a heat ray...they gave him two hearts.

“And that's an extraordinary thing. There will never come a time when we don't need a hero like the Doctor.”

Apparently, there are still more videos to come in this series so we can probably expect more elements of this quote to come to life as the time until series 10’s premiere on 15th April ticks closer. It seems that in his final year, Steven Moffat is having his favourite description of the Doctor finally come true.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April