"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I'll say that!" he told Variety.

"In the comics he's mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we're writing him in this, we're getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he's like John Wayne," he continued.

Homelander (Antony Starr) in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

"He's one of these guys that's been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he's from a different era, but he's got the ego and the ambition – it just comes across in a different way because he's from a different time."

In August, Kripke announced that Ackles would be joining the superhero series after leaving Supernatural this year to play Soldier Boy, who's written as the original super celebrity in the comics.

The character leads Vought's second most popular super-team Payback and is labelled the original superhero after becoming a cultural icon upon his return from World War II.

When revealing Ackles casting, Supernatural creator Kripke said that the actor will bring "so much humour, pathos, and danger" to the role of the very first superhero.

"I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys," he added.

Amazon renewed The Boys for a third outing ahead of season two's release in September, with Kripke telling RadioTimes.com and other press that the next series will see the "government response to COVID" in the US "metaphorically show up one way or another".

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.