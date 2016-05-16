"People have started saying to me, 'Oh I grew up with you as Doctor Who!'" Tennant said in an exclusive video interview for RadioTimes.com. "I'm thinking, 'It was only the other day I was doing it, what are you talking about?'"

The first run of stories features three new episodes, and are available now from the Big Finish website.

Tennant is currently preparing for the final series of Broadchurch, set to air next year. However, the actor is not expected to return as Kilgrave for the second series of Netflix series Jessica Jones.

He recently reunited with Tate to present Shakespeare Live! for the BBC, but this is the first time they have appeared together as their Doctor Who characters since the Doctor Who Christmas and New Year specials in 2009/10.

"It's a bit like riding a bike," said Tate. "It's a character that you didn't think you were going to necessarily play again, but she's in there and you happily bring her out."

The series begins with episode Technophobia, written by Matt Fitton. The story is "set in a London slightly in the future, where mankind is gradually losing its ability to use everyday technology."

Episode two is called Time Reaver, written by Jenny T Colgan and set on Calibris, "an entirely mechanical planet."

The final episode in the current run is called Death and the Queen, written by James Goss. "It's in quite a heightened fairytale world," Tennant explains. "You think it's going to be almost a rather farcical story, that actually goes to some quite bleak places."