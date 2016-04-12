Arthur Darvill will return to play local Vicar Paul Coates, along with Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe and Adam Wilson as Ellie's son Tom.

The new series will deliver a brand new case for Miller and Hardy with the detectives teaming up once again, this time to investigate a serious sexual assault and its consequences as the drama's Dorset community comes under scrutiny. Based on a year of research, the drama's last series will look at the emotional cost to everyone involved and the irreparable damage to friendships and relationships.

"This is the final chapter of Broadchurch," said Chris Chibnall who will take over as showrunner on Doctor Who in 2017. "We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it's a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me."

Executive producer Jane Featherstone added: "Broadchurch has been an important part of my life and I am so delighted and privileged to be working with Chris and the team again as we embark on the very final series. We will return to the town and characters we know so well as they find themselves caught up in a new and compelling story which will test the strength of the community and the people who live there, and will, I hope, be a fitting end to this trilogy."

The third series will be directed by Paul Andrew Williams (Murdered by My Boyfriend), Daniel Nettheim (Doctor Who) and Lewis Arnold (Banana). Filming will begin this summer in Bridport, West Bay and Clevedon, the same locations featured in series one and two.