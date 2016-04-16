And today brings us a date for their return – so grab your calendar and mark May 16th with a gigantic red circle. Or if you're really keen, you can preorder your copy now.

The three new audio stories will begin with Technophobia by Matt Fitton, set in a London slightly in the future where mankind is gradually losing its ability to use everyday technology.

Number two is called Time Reaver by Jenny Colgan which will see the Doctor and Donna arrive on Calibris – an entirely mechanical planet full of scoundrels where a deadly black market has opened up in a device known only as the Time Reaver.

And finally, Death and the Queen by James Goss has Donna swept along in a fairytale romance, meeting the man of her dreams in the beautiful land of Goritania.

With just a month to go, the countdown is on...