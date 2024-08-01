The Rapman series is led by Tosin Cole, who can currently be seen on London's West End in the transferred production of Shifters.

Speaking about his on-stage role, we couldn't resist posing Cole a question or two about what he envisages for his Supacell character in a potential second season.

Josh Tedeku as Tazer, Eric Kofi as Andre, Tosin Cole as Michael and Calvin Demba as Rodney in Supacell. Olly Courtney/Netflix

While season 2 is yet to be officially greenlit by Netflix, Cole did reveal: "I'm interested to see the effects of what's happened in the first season has on him in the second season.

More like this

"I feel like the last time we see Michael in season 1, he seems a bit darker, he seems a bit revengeful.

"So I want to see how his vengeance takes place and how that has affected him and what his journey looks like, with that being his theme - that's what I'm looking forward to seeing."

Of course, if you're yet to finish Supacell for yourself then be warned, as there are spoilers ahead for the final episode, which ended on quite the shocking cliffhanger.

Read more:

With Michael finally managing to get the group together for a common cause, they were ambushed by drug kingpin Krazy (Ghetts), who is soon revealed to be a supacell carrier as well, and has the ability to take on multiple powers at once.

Although Michael believed he managed to reverse time to prevent the mass murder of his supacell peers and stabbing Krazy, Krazy managed to shoot one bullet – which ended up killing Michael's fiancée Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo).

So, it's safe to say that Michael is full of the need for revenge, especially as it was also revealed that Krazy is only one small cog in a much wider machine of exploitation that is hiding in plain sight.

For now, fans of Supacell will just have to grab a ticket to Shifters to see Cole, as the sci-fi series won't be back on our screens for some time - if at all, pending its renewal status.

In the production, Cole plays the role of Dre alongside Heather Agyepong as Des in this complicated modern love story.

Having initially debuted in the Bush Theatre, being transferred to the West End is "a depiction of the success that it's had and hopefully we continue to do that", according to Cole.

Speaking about the importance of bringing the production of Shifters to the West End, Cole also said: "I'm truly honoured to be a part of this journey and the legacy of it all, and hopefully open doors for many other playwrights, producers and directors and actors of colour."

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix now. Buy Shifters tickets at ATG Tickets and TodayTix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.