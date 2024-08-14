He said: "I'm interested to see the effects of what's happened in the first season has on him in the second season. I feel like the last time we see Michael in season 1, he seems a bit darker, he seems a bit revengeful.

"So I want to see how his vengeance takes place and how that has affected him and what his journey looks like with that being his theme – that's what I'm looking forward to seeing."

Josh Tedeku as Tazer, Eric Kofi as Andre, Tosin Cole as Michael and Calvin Demba as Rodney in Supacell. Olly Courtney/Netflix

Cole was speaking with RadioTimes.com ahead of his play Shifters heading to the West End, with the actor saying he is "truly honoured to be a part of this journey and the legacy of it all".

Cole also said he hopes that the play's West End run will help to "open doors for many other playwrights, producers and directors and actors of colour".

When Supacell's renewal was announced, the show's creator Rapman said in a statement: "I can’t wait for the world to see Supacell, season 2. For me, season 1 was always an origin story. Season 2 is when the journey really begins. Season 1 was my Batman Begins, season 2 is my Dark Knight."

In a video posted to Instagram, Rapman said that season 2 is going to be "even madder" than the first run, as the rest of the cast also weighed in on the renewal announcement.

