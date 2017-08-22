Stranger Things season 3 has been confirmed
The show's creators have said a third season is in the works, and a fourth will likely follow
With season two still a few weeks away, the creators of Stranger Things have confirmed that the show will return for a third season.
In a new interview with Vulture, screenwriting duo Matt and Ross Duffer said a third season is in the works, and that a fourth is very likely - after which point they may call it quits.
This comes as no great surprise, as the Duffers have said in numerous interviews that they have plans for "more than three seasons", and given the slow-building hysteria that followed the shows arrival last year, its popularity is in no doubt.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves. We've still got season 2 to look forward to - watch the trailer for Stranger Things season 2 below.
In true 1980s horror fashion, the Duffers have said they prefer to think of it as a sequel rather than a second season - so don't be surprised if you start seeing it marketed as Stranger Things 2.
More like this
They've been rather coy about plot details, but we have been drip-fed some info along the way. Find out everything we know about season 2 here.
Strange Things 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 27th October 2017