This comes as no great surprise, as the Duffers have said in numerous interviews that they have plans for "more than three seasons", and given the slow-building hysteria that followed the shows arrival last year, its popularity is in no doubt.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. We've still got season 2 to look forward to - watch the trailer for Stranger Things season 2 below.

In true 1980s horror fashion, the Duffers have said they prefer to think of it as a sequel rather than a second season - so don't be surprised if you start seeing it marketed as Stranger Things 2.

They've been rather coy about plot details, but we have been drip-fed some info along the way. Find out everything we know about season 2 here.

Strange Things 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 27th October 2017