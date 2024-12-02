While Law has been open about the pressures of stepping into a franchise like Star Wars, telling RadioTimes.com that he's terrified of "disappointing" fans, his fears will hopefully be unfounded, with plenty of us excited for what's to come.

With the release date of Skeleton Crew being moved forward, here's everything you need to know about the timings of those first episodes.

What time is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew released on Disney Plus where you are?

In the UK, the first two episodes Skeleton Crew will be released on Disney Plus at 2am GMT on Tuesday 3rd December. We'd expect that to continue weekly.

The episodes are released simultaneously around the world, but that works out as the following times in the US and Australia:

6pm ET on Monday 2nd December (USA)

8pm CT on Monday 2nd December (USA)

9pm PT on Monday 2nd December (USA)

3am CET on Tuesday 3rd December (Central Europe)

10am AWST on Tuesday 3rd December (Australia)

1 pm AEST on Tuesday 3rd December (Australia)

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew will arrive at once, with the remaining six episodes releasing weekly.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will now premiere on Tuesday 3rd December at 2am GMT.

