Star Wars: Skeleton Crew confirms new release date as Disney Plus updates schedule
The new Star Wars series is coming out earlier than planned.
We now have less than one week to go until the release of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as a brand new release date for the anticipated sci-fi series has been announced – and it's been moved forward!
Announced today, the new Jude Law-fronted series will now be available to stream on Disney Plus on Monday 2nd December at 6pm PT in the US with its first two episodes.
For UK fans, they can start streaming those new episodes on Tuesday 3rd December at 2am GMT.
While only a day's difference, it certainly comes as good news for excited fans who can't wait to see Lucasfilm’s latest galactic offering.
A trailer for the new series was released a few months ago which gave us some further insight into Law's mysterious character, Jedi Jod Na Nawood.
While exact plot details haven't yet been revealed, we do know that it's set to be a coming-of-age story of sorts.
According to the official synopsis: "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy.
"Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."
Law will be joined in the series by child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern), as well as BAFTA-winning star of The Banshees of Inisherin Kerry Condon.
The new show will comprise of eight episodes, which will be released weekly following the two-episode drop on the 2nd December.
Episodes are directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung.
While not much has been revealed about Law's character in the new series, the actor has been excited to join the Star Wars universe.
He previously told Variety of joining the Star Wars world: "It was such an important part of growing up, the impact of that film and that world. The way it penetrated and exploded my imagination.
"There are one or two more times every day where I'm walking on set and it hits me like a child. I get awestruck by certain characters that are around me, that I can't say."
Similarly, he told People that Jod is "someone who uses quick thinking, charm and conversation to get out of all sorts of scenarios".
The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will now premiere on Tuesday 3rd December at 2am GMT. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.
