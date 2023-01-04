Set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the show follows a misfit band of clone troopers who evaded the mind-wiping Order 66 and now face life on the run from the oppressive Empire.

Hit animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season, continuing the masterful universe building that began with earlier offerings The Clone Wars and Rebels.

The first season won over fans with its respect for Star Wars lore, incorporating a number of major characters and locations from other entries in its sprawling storyline.

That looks set to continue in this second chapter, which sees The Bad Batch and their newest member Omega functioning more efficiently than ever as they are approached by an old friend.

If the double-bill premiere has left you hungry for more, here's the lowdown on when you can expect the next episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on Disney Plus.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 3 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 11th January 2023 at 8am GMT.

The next instalment is titled The Solidarity Clone.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode release schedule

Following an explosive two-episode premiere, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will primarily follow a one-per-week release schedule, which will see the series continue all the way through to late March.

However, fans will be treated to a couple more double-bills across this latest run, which should help to make an event of the mid-season point and the two-part finale.

Here's the Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 release schedule in full:

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 1 – Spoils of War – Wednesday 4th January 2023 (out now) The Bad Batch season 2 episode 2 – Ruins of War – Wednesday 4th January 2023 (out now) The Bad Batch season 2 episode 3 – The Solidarity Clone – Wednesday 11th January 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 4 – Faster – Wednesday 18th January 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 5 – Entombed – Wednesday 25th January 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 6 – Tribe – Wednesday 1st February 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 7 – The Clone Conspiracy – Wednesday 8th February 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 8 – Truth and Consequences – Wednesday 8th February 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 9 – The Crossing – Wednesday 15th February 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 10 – Retrieval – Wednesday 22nd February 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 11 – Metamorphosis – Wednesday 1st March 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 12 – The Outpost – Wednesday 8th March 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 13 – Pabu – Wednesday 15th March 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 14 – Tipping Point – Wednesday 22nd March 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 15 – The Summit – Wednesday 29th March 2023 The Bad Batch season 2 episode 16 – Plan 99 – Wednesday 29th March 2023

What happened in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

The first season of The Bad Batch kicked off as a rift emerged within the titular clone squad – comprised of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair and Echo – amid the backdrop of the devastating Order 66.

Only the cold and calculating Crosshair was willing to carry out the sinister directive, which equated to the systematic execution of the Jedi Order and their allies.

As a result, the other four members of the team abandoned him to his new Imperial overlords, taking a young female clone named Omega under their wing as they fled their homeworld of Kamino.

Over the course of the season, the group would become mentors to Omega as they escaped various deadly threats, including attacks by their former comrade Crosshair.

However, there is some hope of reconciliation in the future as the two-part season finale saw Crosshair save Omega's life during a catastrophic incident in Kamino's Tipoca City.

Who appears in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Admiral Tarkin in a scene from Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Lucasfilm Ltd

Seasoned voice actor Dee Bradley Baker leads the Star Wars: The Bad Batch cast, playing all members of the clone squad along with other troopers such as Cut Lawquane and Captains Rex, Howzer, and Gregor.

Meanwhile, Fear the Walking Dead's Michelle Ang provides the voice of new recruit Omega, whose survival skills are quickly developing in the hostile training ground that is the Galactic Empire.

The Bad Batch season 1 also saw cameos from notable Star Wars characters including Emperor Palpatine, Saw Gerrera, Admiral Tarkin, Fennec Shand and Cad Bane, with seemingly more to come in the sophomore outing.

Eagle-eyed fans will spot the likes of Captain Rex and Bail Organa in the season 2 trailer – watch below:

