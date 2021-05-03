Exclusive – Star Wars: The Bad Batch writer says show is “going somewhere” with Fennec Shand

The writer behind Star Wars: The Bad Batch has teased what fans can expect from fearsome bounty hunter Fennec Shand in the new animated series.

The fan favourite character is played by Ming-Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD) and first appeared in Disney Plus original The Mandalorian, where she recently teamed up with Boba Fett to take over Jabba’s Palace.

Her origin story will be explored in an upcoming episode of The Bad Batch, with the animated series taking place roughly 30 years earlier and focusing on the devastating aftermath of Revenge of the Sith.

The Bad Batch head writer Jennifer Corbett told RadioTimes.com how the show’s version of Fennec differs from what we’ve seen so far and hinted at bigger things to come for the character.

“This is a younger Fennec, she’s new to the bounty hunting scene and it’s an interesting introduction for her,” Corbett says. “She definitely comes in with a bang and proves to be a formidable force. It’s been amazing to see her progression. The action that comes with that particular episode… it’s really incredible.”

Corbett continues, “Ming-Na Wen brought so much to that performance — she was a delight to work with and is so interested in this character. I think fans are gonna like it, we’re definitely going somewhere with it and I’m glad [producer] Dave Filoni had that idea and let us run with it.”

Fans can rest assured that Corbett and her co-writers worked closely with Filoni, who created Fennec for The Mandalorian’s fifth chapter, to ensure that her story is consistent with the wider Star Wars universe.

“We definitely talked to Dave Filoni about it, because it’s important that we’re not creating something that wasn’t his vision for this character,” Corbett confirms.

“So, anything that we did, we made sure we got his eyes on it and got his feedback because even though this is a show about The Bad Batch, of course they’re going to come into contact with various people in the galaxy and she happens to be one of them.”

The Bad Batch is the latest animated series to be added to the Star Wars canon, adopting a similar style to prequel era hit The Clone Wars and its original trilogy follow-up Rebels.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres exclusively on Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th May.