Fans are also obsessed with our new arrival, Carol Kane's eccentric Pelia, and were thrilled to see the rest of the cast back together again in the series, which has so far impressed reviewers.

So, as season 2 continues, here's everything you need to know about the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Who's in the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2?

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

Rebecca Romijn as Number One/Una Chin-Riley

Ethan Peck as Spock

Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Paul Wesley as James T Kirk

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr M'Benga

Carol Kane as Pelia

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike

Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. CBS/Paramount

Who is Christopher Pike? Our favourite 'boy scout', Christopher Pike is the captain of the Enterprise (the predecessor to James T Kirk) and the leader of our motley crew. In season 2, he's dealing with some demons after seeing a terrifying vision of the future.

Speaking about season 2, Mount told RadioTimes.com: "The great thing [about] working with Akiva Goldsman is that he is not afraid to fail.

"He rarely does but he is so ready to take big risks, and when you're making a show like ours, it's hard to explain how much fun it is that you almost feel like you're making a different TV show with every episode, the way that we're trying to really expand what it can be."

Where have I seen Anson Mount before? Mount has had a varied career, from starring opposite Britney Spears in the film Crossroads 2002 to appearing as Black Bolt in the MCU (most recently in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Rebecca Romijn as Number One/Una Chin-Riley

Who is Number One/Una Chin-Riley? Steadfast Una is second in command on the Enterprise, becoming Pike's most trusted friend and advisor. But, as we go into season 2, she's in crisis after being arrested for lying about her Illyrian heritage on her Starfleet application.

She teased "even more fun" in season 2, telling RadioTimes.com: "The first season, we just didn't know what we were doing.

"It was during the height of the lockdown, it was just the cast and the crew, the producers couldn't come, the writers couldn't be there, we were just hoping we were making something that would be appreciated and we were delightfully shocked with the reception.

"So, going into season 2, I think we had a lot of steam and were given more freedom by the executives to really go for it."

Where have I seen Rebecca Romijn before? Romijn is perhaps best known for her role as the original Mystique in X-Men. Continuing in the world of sci-fi, she's also played Joan in The Punisher and voiced Lois Lane in the DC Animated Movie Universe. Elsewhere, fans might recognise her as Alexis Meade in Ugly Betty.

Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. JAMES DIMMOCK/PARAMOUNT+ ©2022 CBS STUDIOS

Who is Spock? One of the most iconic Star Trek characters of all time, Spock is the Enterprise's Science Officer, with his Vulcan heritage playing a key part in the series. He goes through ups and downs in season 2, facing some major personal struggles - with plenty of comedy along the way.

Where have I seen Ethan Peck before? Peck started out with a role in That '70s Show, playing a younger version of Ashton Kutcher's character Michael Kelso, and in the 1999 film Passport to Paris alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. He's also appeared in Gossip Girl and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and played Spock in Star Trek: Discovery.

Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh

Christina Chong. Hatnim Lee/WireImage

Who is La'an Noonien-Singh? La'an was first introduced in the pilot of Strange New Worlds as a new Starfleet officer, and her importance has only grown since then. She has a long history with the Gorn, which is explored more in the series, and season 2 will see her in a new role.

Where have I seen Christina Chong before? Chong is no stranger to sci-fi and is known for roles in Monroe, Line of Duty, Halo: Nightfall, Black Mirror, Doctor Who, and 24: Live Another Day.

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

Jess Bush as Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Who is Christine Chapel? Christine works as the nurse onboard the Enterprise alongside Dr M'Benga. She's highly intelligent and ambitious and has a complicated relationship with Spock, which is set to be explored further in season 2.

Where have I seen Jess Bush before? Bush has had various TV roles, including in Home and Away in 2017 - but Strange New Worlds is her biggest role to date.

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Melissa Navia. Hatnim Lee/WireImage

Who is Erica Ortegas? Erica is the Enterprise's pilot and is often needed to get the crew out of dangerous situations with her flying expertise.

Where have I seen Melissa Navia before? Navia has had roles in the TV series Billions and Homeland.

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Celia Rose Gooding. Hatnim Lee/WireImage

Who is Nyota Uhura? Nyota begins season 1 as a cadet unsure of her place in Starfleet - but, by season 2, has received quite the promotion, and is sure of where she belongs. The role was originated by Nichelle Nichols, with episode 1 of season 2 being dedicated to the late Star Trek legend.

Where have I seen Celia Rose Gooding before? Gooding started their career on stage in the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill, and was nominated for a Tony Award for the role.

Paul Wesley as James T Kirk

Paul Wesley. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Who is James T Kirk? One of the most recognisable names in Star Trek history, Kirk eventually becomes captain of the Enterprise. However, when we meet him in Strange New Worlds, he helms a different ship - the Farragut - and has an uneasy relationship with Pike.

Where have I seen Paul Wesley before? Aside from Strange New Worlds, Wesley is best known for his role as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries.

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr M'Benga

Babs Olusanmokun. Hatnim Lee/WireImage

Who is Dr M'Benga? Dr M'Benga is chief medical officer on board the Enterprise, working closely with Nurse Chapel. In season 1, it's revealed his daughter is seriously ill, a secret he's kept from most of the crew.

Where have I seen Babs Olusanmokun before? Olusanmokun has appeared in the Black Mirror episode Black Museum, and is also known for his role as Jamis in Dune.

Carol Kane as Pelia

Carol Kane as Pelia in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount+

Who is Pelia? Pelia first appeared on board the Enterprise in the first episode of season 2. She's the new chief engineer of the Enterprise, replacing the late Hemmer (Bruce Horak). It's also revealed that she's a Lanthanite.

Where have I seen Carol Kane? Kane has had an illustrious career, earning an Academy Award nomination for her role in Hester Street. She's also appeared in films like Annie Hall and The Princess Bride and, more recently, featured as Lillian Kaushtupper in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Romijn cited Kane's addition to the cast as a highlight of the series, telling RadioTimes.com: "She's just so unlike every other Star Trek [character] we've seen. She was just a delight to work with, I was kind of starstruck - she's a very surprising character."

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Tawny Newsome as Mariner and Jack Quaid as Boimler in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Who is Brad Boimler? Boimler is a Starfleet officer in animated series Lower Decks - but he's set to make an appearance in Strange New Worlds season 2 as part of an epic crossover. Although he's known for being a little immature, his talent can't be overlooked.

Where have I seen Jack Quaid before? The son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, Jack Quaid is no stranger to sci-fi, starting out with a minor role in The Hunger Games and starring as Hughie Campbell in The Boys. He's also appeared as Richie Kirsch in 2022's Scream.

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

Lower Decks' Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome in Strange New Worlds. Paramount Plus

Who is Beckett Mariner? Mariner is the other Lower Decks character set to appear in season 2 of Strange New Worlds. An officer on board the Cerritos, she is highly experienced - but also a little arrogant.

Where have I seen Tawny Newsome before? Newsome is a singer, actor and comedian, and has appeared in TV series like Chicago Fire, Big Mouth, Superstore and Physical.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 continues on Paramount Plus every Thursday. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.