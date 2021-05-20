Meet the all-star cast of Amazon Prime’s Solos

Amazon Prime Video has assembled one of the most star-studded casts in streaming for its new sci-fi anthology Solos, which looks set to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

The series will examine the “strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human”, emphasising that we are connected as a species even in our most isolated moments.

It’s a message that could prove particularly moving given the year we’ve just had, with many people having had to spend extended amounts of time alone in the fight against COVID-19.

Each episode in the anthology will focus on a different character, with A-list stars from Anthony Mackie to Helen Mirren taking roles, so read on for the full line-up of Solos on Amazon Prime Video.

Morgan Freeman plays Stuart

Who is Stuart? Stuart is an elderly man seen in the trailer reflecting on life while on a picturesque beach with Otto (see below). It is unclear what the connection is between the two men.

What else has Morgan Freeman been in? Morgan Freeman is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood, with a career spanning six decades and a number of iconic films. Among his biggest projects are Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Seven, Bruce Almighty and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Dan Stevens plays Otto

Who is Otto? Otto is seen conversing with Stuart on the beach, listening intently to his words of wisdom about life.

What else has Dan Stevens been in? After rising to fame in the cast of ITV’s Downton Abbey, Stevens cracked America with roles in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Marvel thriller Legion and popular Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Anne Hathaway plays Leah

Who is Leah? Leah appears to be a scientist of some variety, featured in the trailer standing before a chalkboard covered in complicated equations. Later, she makes contact with someone who sounds suspiciously like her, provoking a terrified reaction in her voice.

What else has Anne Hathaway been in? Hathaway went from teenage Disney star in The Princess Diaries to a respected Academy Award winner following her emotional performance in 2012’s film adaptation of Les Miserables. She’s also known for her comedy work in The Devil Wears Prada and Bride Wars, as well as for blockbuster work such as Alice in Wonderland, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and 2020’s remake of The Witches.

Helen Mirren plays Peg

Who is Peg? Peg is a woman who responded to a commercial recruiting senior citizens to be sent into space. In a clip released by IGN, she explains that she signed up for the initiative as she had always felt overlooked on Earth, but somewhere in the far reaches of the universe she would “finally be counted”.

What else has Helen Mirren been in? Mirren is one of the UK’s most respected acting talents, known for her Academy Award winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 biopic The Queen and her BAFTA winning role of DCI Jane Tennison in ITV’s Prime Suspect. More recently, she has taken blockbuster roles in action flick RED and its 2013 sequel, as well as the Fast & Furious franchise, where she plays the mother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Anthony Mackie plays Tom

Who is Tom? It’s unclear from the trailer exactly who Tom is, but he is seen having a conversation with someone who looks exactly like him (with Mackie playing both roles). This is most likely a twin brother as Tom recalls having a secret handshake with him.

What else has Anthony Mackie been in? These days, Mackie is probably best known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Sam Wilson (formerly The Falcon and currently Captain America). He has portrayed the character in several blockbuster movies as well as recent Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Outside of his comic book work, Mackie has bagged roles in Million Dollar Baby, The Hurt Locker, Black Mirror and Altered Carbon.

Uzo Aduba plays Sasha

Who is Sasha? Little is known about Sasha, other than she is living alone in a greenhouse filled with plant life.

What else has Uzo Aduba been in? Aduba rose to international recognition in the cast of Netflix prison drama Orange is the New Black, where she played Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren. Last year, she earned acclaim for her portrayal of Presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm in BBC Two’s Mrs America. In 2021, she will take the lead role in HBO’s reboot of therapy drama In Treatment.

Constance Wu plays Jenny

Who is Jenny? The trailer doesn’t give much away about Jenny, but she appears to be a creative person having made dozens of origami cranes as well as a pair of angelic wings she wears on her back.

What else has Constance Wu been in? Wu rose to fame on American sitcom Fresh Off The Boat, with later film appearances in romcom Crazy Rich Asians and Jennifer Lopez crime drama Hustlers.

Nicole Beharie plays Nera

Who is Nera? Nera is a woman with a young child, who asks her to tell a “happy” story.

What else has Nicole Beharie been in? Beharie is probably best known for the role of Abbie Mills, which she played in the first three seasons of TV drama Sleepy Hollow. She has made other television appearances in Black Mirror and Little Fires Everywhere, while she also played the lead role in acclaimed indie film Miss Juneteenth.

Solos is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 21st May – take a look at our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

