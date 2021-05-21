Solos episode guide: Every story in Amazon’s all-star anthology

Amazon Prime has launched its latest original series and it’s a star-studded sci-fi anthology exploring the human experience, taking a particularly close look at themes of isolation and loneliness.

Advertisement

Solos is comprised of seven self-contained episodes, each one built around a different A-list talent, from Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman to rising star Constance Wu.

The impressive Solos cast is likely to have many people intrigued and the anthology format means that you can watch in (almost) any order, allowing viewers to prioritise their favourite performers.

The only thing to keep in mind is that the Solos series finale, titled Stuart, should be viewed last, as it is intended to connect the six previous chapters together.

Read on for a full Solos episode guide, giving you a brief spoiler-free synopsis of each chapter as well as the star attached.

Solos episode guide

Episode 1: Leah (Anne Hathaway)

Amazon

The first episode introduces Leah, played by Anne Hathaway (The Witches), a brilliant physicist who has become obsessed with cracking the secret behind travelling through time. However, she will find her cutting-edge research impeded by two surprising characters.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Episode 2: Tom (Anthony Mackie)

Amazon

The second episode stars Marvel icon Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Tom, a man who discovers he is running out of time on Earth. As a result, he purchases a controversial new product to leave to his family, which he hopes will prevent them from ever forgetting him.

Episode 3: Peg (Helen Mirren)

Amazon

Academy Award winner Helen Mirren takes the lead for the third entry in Solos, where she portrays a senior citizen named Peg, who signs up to be sent into the far reaches of space on a mysterious mission. She reflects on what led her to such a radical decision, revealing that she had always felt overlooked during her time on Earth.

Episode 4: Sasha (Uzo Aduba)

Amazon

Orange is the New Black and Mrs America star Uzo Aduba features in the fourth instalment of Solos. She plays a woman named Sasha, who lives in a technologically advanced ‘smart home’ in the not-too-distant future, where humanity has been driven indoors by a global event (sound familiar?). Sasha fears that the AI controlling her home may be manipulating her into stepping outside after such a long time.

Episode 5: Jenny (Constance Wu)

Amazon

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers) leads episode five: Jenny. The title character is a woman who has been stuck in a mysterious waiting room for what feels like forever. Her memories of the outside world are hazy and confused, so she attempts to piece together the events which led her here.

Episode 6: Nera (Nicole Beharie)

Amazon

Episode six stars Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) as Nera, a woman who undergoes cutting-edge fertility treatment in order to have her first child, a son who she loves dearly. However, it quickly becomes clear there is something highly unusual about the boy.

Episode 7: Stuart (Morgan Freeman and Dan Stevens)

Amazon

Contrary to the name of the show, Solos’ series finale actually features two big name stars: Morgan Freeman and Dan Stevens. The plot sees Otto (Stevens) track down an elderly man named Stuart (Freeman), who is believed to have dementia, and gift him with black market technological implants designed to restore his memories. As they return, a secret is revealed that ties together the preceding six episodes in the series.

Advertisement

Solos is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.