Told the records on what life on the outside was like were destroyed 140 years ago after a failed uprising attempt, the residents of the silo obey the rules and regulations set before them.

Comprised of 144 floors, the silo goes deep underground, with everyone having their own position and responsibility within the system, and having children strictly limited.

Anyone who tries to leave the silo does so at that peril – a threat not many are willing to test.

Is the world outside as destroyed as it seems? Or is there something else out there that could prove a threat to the residents of the silo?

If you’re needing a catch-up ahead of Silo season 2's launch on 15th November, here’s everything you need to know about what’s happened so far, and what it could mean for the upcoming episodes. Alternatively, check out our review ahead of season 2.

What happened in season 1?

Silo season 1 centres around Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who suddenly lands the job of sheriff after her predecessor, Holston Becker (David Oyelowo), went outside, seemingly to his death.

Holston and Juliette had known each other only a few months – with Juliette asking him for help after the believed-murder of her boyfriend, IT specialist George Wilkins (Ferdinand Kingsley).

Holston only agreed to investigate because George was connected to his late wife, Allison (Rashida Jones), who had become convinced the people in charge were feeding residents lies about what the outside world looked like into the silo’s TV screens.

For sharing her desire to want to see the outside, Allison was forced to leave, and was seen collapsing after cleaning the cameras outside the safety of the silo.

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

With both Holston and Juliette having personal investment in the case, Holston promised to send her a message when he discovered something.

So, when she lands his job, and a sheriff badge with the word "truth" carved into it, it’s a clear sign there’s more to look into.

Juliette’s new position came with some pushback, particularly from the head of the Judicial team Robert Sims (Common), Judge Meadows (Tanya Moodie), and Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins).

Not too soon after starting, Mayor Jahns (Geraldine James) and Juliette’s deputy Sam Marnes (Will Patton) are both killed, with Paul Billings (Chinaza Uche) being instated as replacement deputy.

Juliette and Billings struggle to get on, with Juliette later noting she knows he has something called "The Syndrome" – an undefined illness which could eventually shut down someone’s entire nervous system.

Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

However, over time they learn to trust each other, with Billings even covering for her as she continues to look into George’s death.

Juliette quickly discovers the corruption going on from those meant to protect them, including evidence planting, excessive monitoring and framing, but is determined to find justice for George’s murder.

With the help of her engineer pal Martha Walker (Harriet Walter), Juliette discovers George was in possession of significantly advanced technology, which is banned in the silo. She also befriends insomniac Lukas (Avi Nash), who spends his evenings looking at the stars through the TV screens.

Through her investigation, Juliette has several run-ins as she learns more about George’s past – uncovering a secret society known as the Flamekeepers, who are dedicated to the silo’s history, including that which has been destroyed, but whose members are being slowly killed off.

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo. Apple TV+

Gloria Hildebrant (Sophie Thompson) is a member of the Flamekeepers, but has been kept in a drug-induced state by Judge Meadows.

Sims keeps an extremely close eye on Juliette via CCTV, having not wanted her as sheriff in the first place, before eventually trying to bring her in, but it turns out he’s not the one in control – it’s actually Bernard, who has been pulling the strings from the shadows.

When Juliette is caught by Bernard and Sims, they take George’s hard drive from her, lie that she’s requested to go outside, and set her up to disappear. Instead, she jumps from the central stairs in a bid to escape.

What happened in the Silo season 1 finale?

Juliette goes on the run from Judicial around the silo, briefly breaking into Sims’s apartment to access a video message on George’s hard drive, but being forced to leave as raiders close in on her.

As Judicial arrest Lukas, Juliette uses her IT contacts to obtain the rest of the message, which tells her of a door that exists underneath the silo.

He also tells her of the beautiful green world that exists outside of the silo’s walls.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Instructing her IT helper, Danny, to broadcast the footage to everyone in the silo, the world looks set to be exposed, but Bernard shuts it down.

When Juliette is finally captured, Bernard tells her to go willingly, and in exchange he will tell her the truth about what happened to George, and discovers he jumped - seemingly to his death - to prevent him being interrogated about the Flamekeepers.

With Lukas sent to the mines, Juliette is sent outside, with a parting message to Bernard that she is not afraid of what she’ll see.

What's outside the silo?

Emerging from the silo, Juliette sees nothing but a perfect, natural green landscape complete with birds singing.

However, she clocks on quickly this is a ruse, realising she had seen this exact imagery before, and the visor that she’s wearing is feeding her a false appearance of the world.

Finding Holston’s body, she trips and her hand goes straight through a rock, confirming this world to be some kind of virtual reality.

Becoming the first person ever not to clean the cameras as she leaves, Juliette instead climbs out of the crater the silo is based in to see the world beyond.

Shockingly, it’s confirmed it’s as desolate as they have always been told.

What they hadn’t been told, however, is that there are more silos, potentially hundreds, presumably housing hundreds of thousands of people that they never knew existed... Which gives her plenty of places to explore.

Silo season 2 will arrive on Apple TV+ on 15th November. Season 1 is available to watch now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.