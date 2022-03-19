Sebastian Stan says there's "more to explore" with Bucky Barnes

Stan's last MCU appearance was in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last year, but it seems reasonable to expect that won't be the last we see of him – especially given some of the future projects on the horizon.

In recent months, Sebastian Stan has been rather coy about his future in the MCU – claiming earlier in 2022 that he didn't know when he'd next be returning as Bucky Barnes.

The star is particularly likely to feature in the upcoming Captain America 4, while he's also been linked with a possible appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and so in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com to promote his new film Fresh, we asked if he was still looking forward to an MCU return somewhere down the line.

"Oh yeah, of course," he answered. "I mean, it's been such a part of my life for such a long time and it's very nostalgic and it's always going to be a part of my life, one way or another.

"It's interesting coming back, you know, going back to a character after so many years because they're almost like a weird roommate," he added. "I feel like it's just something I can kind of slip into very easily, having played so often, but there's always places to take him and explore."

Speaking more specifically about where we found Bucky at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan added: "I think lastly, he had arrived in a really interesting place. Because for quite some time, he was facing the past and there was an identity question and a sort of a purpose question and relearning about oneself.

"And I think we got him by the end to that place. So it really does become what does Bucky Barnes do now? And look, there's something to that as well, because obviously you never really stop growing and learning about yourself or dealing with your past.

"But when someone seemingly has fulfilled certain tasks and has found their way to some extent, who are they then? And so there's always going to be more to explore. I think, you know, if the opportunities allow..."

So in short: watch this space, Marvel fans.

