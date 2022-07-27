The battle of the Sci-Fi and Fantasy shows continues as our TV Champion tournament enters its penultimate round. But who will win? Well, that's all up to you – and your fellow fans.

The winner of Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion may be in sight.

In this semi-final head-to-head, it's a battle of time-travel adventures as fantasy romance Outlander takes on twisty thriller The Lazarus Project. Can former (and regular) TV Champions Outlander triumph once more, or can newbie The Lazarus Project – which, lest we forget, has already seen off Stranger Things and Ms Marvel in this tournament – win the whole thing?

We wouldn't want to call it – and luckily, we don't have to, as the choice is entirely up to our voting readers.

Voting is open from 12pm to 5pm BST today (Wednesday 27th July) and, as ever in Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion, you don't just vote once – you vote as many times as you can, while fans on the other side do the same, like a virtual tug of war with only one eventual winner.

Whoever wins this round will face either Doctor Who or Loki on our grand final.

And don't forget you can also show your support by tweeting along with the #TVChampion hashtag.

Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for updates, and may the best show win...

