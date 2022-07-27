Doctor Who v Loki – vote in the Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion semi-final

And for this particular semi-final match-up, it's a clash of intergalactic adventurers with a penchant for snappy dressing, escaping doomed planets and reluctantly working with time-controlling bureaucrats – Doctor Who and Loki .

Our Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion tournament is in the home stretch, but for the four remaining shows there's still everything to play for in our Semi-Finals.

Both shows will be battling head-to-head today for a place in our Grand Final on Thursday 28th July. And as ever, it's up to you the fans to decide which of them will make the grade.

You can vote for your preferred show 12pm-5pm BST today (Wednesday 27th July), but remember – as ever in our TV Champion tournaments, you don't just vote once.

Every reader has unlimited voting, so it's up to you to vote as many times as possible while fans on the other side do the exact same thing during the limited voting window.

Think of it like a virtual tug of war. If one fandom lets up, the opposing show will run away with victory. But with a bit of dedication, even the scrappiest little group of fans can compete with the biggest and most mainstream TV shows out there.

Whoever wins this round will face either Outlander or The Lazarus Project in the Grand final this Thursday (28th July), and total victory for any show is still up for grabs.

Don't forget to show your support by tweeting along with the hashtag #TVChampion and follow @RadioTimes for the latest updates on voting.

Ready....set...vote!

