That’s the question on everyone’s lips after Jackson posted images of Nick Fury’s business card, beard, scar and eyepatch on his Instagram page, suggesting that he was suiting up for the role once again even after filming of Captain Marvel concluded last week.

“Back to the familiar, the comfortable, the lovably fierce!” Jackson said, adding in a hashtag that his mood was “deliriously furious”.

Now, it could be that this re-costuming is just for an extra shot or two on Captain Marvel, but the location of Jackson’s post suggest that he’s actually joining the cast of Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel Far From Home instead, which is currently shooting in Watford, north of London.

And in a way, this wouldn’t be a huge surprise. While Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man filled the role of Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) mentor in the original Homecoming, director Jon Watts has previously admitted he had first thought of having Nick Fury in that role, echoing the characters’ relationship in the modern Ultimate Spider-Man comics.

Now, with Downey Jr rumoured to be departing the MCU after next year’s Avengers 4, the time was clearly ripe for Fury to take his place and help the young Spidey find his legs.

Well, almost ripe. First off, they might need to work out how they survived after the shocking final moments of Avengers: Infinity War…

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released in July 2019