In October last year, Tessa Thompson (and later director Taika Waititi), confirmed that her character Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok is bisexual, though this was not made explicit in the cut of the film that made it to cinemas. Feige's statement could suggest that this is set to be confirmed if/when Valkyrie resurfaces in the MCU. She did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War, and as such evaded The Great Dusting, as far as we're aware.

Feige would not elaborate on the "ones you haven't seen" comment, though its likely this could refer to new characters in the upcoming Captain Marvel (with Brie Larson), Spider-Man: Far From Home or one of the many as-yet unannounced films that will follow Avengers 4.

Either way, it's promising to see that Marvel are doubling down on their recent efforts to diversify one of the biggest film franchises of all-time, in the wake of the success of Black Panther, the first Marvel film with a predominantly black cast.