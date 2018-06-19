These days, we usually get Marvel movies around the same time as the US – or at least within a day or two. But a month? That's really going to crawl by.

Stars Lilly and Rudd aren't too happy about this schedule, because they reckon fans will inevitably end up watching the film illegally.

"They always do that," the Wasp actress Lilly told Empire magazine about the delayed release.

"Then what happens is people just pirate the movie and they see it in the worst way possible, like some s***ty version online, instead of going to a theatre.

"They go in the end, but I don't like that staggering. I'm really going to get to the bottom of this for you. I'm as pissed off about it as you are."

So what's going on? Why is Disney making us wait?

Rudd has a theory: "Let me see if we can maybe get the World Cup moved."

The World Cup 2018 will dominate our screens until the final on 15th July, nine days after the US release date. But with the movie not set for UK release until 3rd August, it's a bit of a mystery...

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released in the US on 6th July – and in UK cinemas on 3rd August