In a recent interview with Uproxx, the Russo brothers appeared to confirm that the title of the next film does not appear in any of Infinity War’s dialogue.

Asked whether the name would come from the earlier film, Joe responded with a simple “No".

Anthony added, however, “It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded... We haven’t totally decided yet, but we are not anywhere close to it yet" and the latest twist in the tale could take us back towards Avengers: Endgame as a title.

More like this

You see, it appears that cinematographer Trent Opaloch, who worked on two Captain America films and Infinity War, and who has signed on for the sequel, had originally listed it as Avengers: Endgame on his CV.

Opaloch's online resume now calls it Avengers 4 but an apparently earlier screengrab from his website, which looks pretty genuine, shows it as Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

Is that the endgame for this particular nerd saga? Almost certainly not...