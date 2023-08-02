However, it turns out he actually did let the secret slip to one former showrunner - Mr Steven Moffat.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively about his new show Wolf, Dhawan recalled a dinner he had with Moffat, where he accidentally gave away the big reveal.

He said: "I do remember when I was doing Doctor Who and I was quite new to stepping into the universe, as it were, and I went for dinner with Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue for Dracula - before we started filming, we just had a little meal. And for some reason I assumed that Steven was still attached to Doctor Who."

Sacha Dhawan as The Master in Doctor Who. James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

He continued: "And I said, 'Oh, you know, I'm playing this character who's got this tissue compression eliminator,' and I could see in Steven’s face, he went, ‘Are you playing The Master?’

"And I got absolutely told off because it was supposed to be a secret. I just assumed that Steven was still part of the show, and I realised he wasn’t on it anymore and I’d given away one of the biggest secrets.

"As I said it to him on the day, I knew something, because I could tell by his face he just was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I was like, ‘He’s got such a huge reaction to that, why?' I’d just given away the biggest secret."

Dhawan isn't the only cast member to admit to a slip-up when trying to keep a lid on his casting - Ncuti Gatwa, who will play the Fifteenth Doctor, revealed earlier this year that he found keeping the secret "very difficult", and that he would "often get a little tipsy in Soho House, make a new best friend in the bathroom, tell them and run off".

Dhawan recently teased that he is "involved in a few things that I can’t talk about" when it comes to Doctor Who.

Could he be returning to face off against Gatwa's Doctor? Only time will tell.

