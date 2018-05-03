“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds told EW.

“I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that.”

This doesn’t mean this May will see the end of DP onscreen, of course, as the character’s already lined up for a spin-off X-Force film being written and directed by Drew Goddard, and Reynolds suggested he’d still like to reprise the role in other team-up situations.

“I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously,” he said.

“I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe.

“I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

In other words it sounds like Reynolds could be looking to pull a Robert Downey Jr, who hasn’t had a solo film as Iron Man since 2013 but has regularly turned up in various other team-up and solo movies (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War) keeping his character in the public eye.

“Why do they all have to be big comic book movies? It could be anything. Deadpool could be a Sundance film,” the actor added.

“I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places. I’ll just put it that way.”

Deadpool 2 will be released in UK cinemas on the 15th May