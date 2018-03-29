It sees the titular superhero on a mission to save Sudan from poachers, and features a long monologue from Deadpool (in conversation with the rhino), who breaks the fourth wall on occasion to discuss the show's fate.

“You know, I’m not mad about this whole ‘cancelled’ thing,” Deadpool tells Sudan. “I actually think it’s a good thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun loving white man ranting on TV? Other than the PRESIDENT!”

The script sees Deadpool go on to wonder whether Marvel made the decision because they "just wanna sell toys", and that the show's style of comedy may not have fit the brand.

But later he asks, "Do you think they cancelled the show... cause of racism?!"

Deadpool's speech continues: "All the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too", adding that perhaps the series was too "honest" for Marvel.

"It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it. Doesn't Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn't watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest."

The Twitter messages, and the screenshots of the script, have since been deleted, and Glover's account is now bare except for one tweet posted in 2011.

It was initially speculated that the series had been scrapped because Glover was too busy - he writes, directs and stars in TV series Atlanta, is recording a new album as Childish Gambino, has a role in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story and Jon Favreau's live action Lion King remake - but he rubbished that idea with another now-deleted tweet.

"For the record: I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool," he wrote.