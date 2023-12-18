The pair spoke about Carter's inclusion in the Whoniverse on tonight's Jo Whiley BBC Radio 2 show, which they co-hosted.

When asked by Whiley whether she had ever been in Doctor Who, Davies revealed: "She’s been offered and madam was too busy. 'Not this time' came back the answer." He also added: "There are better parts coming."

But Carter was previously asked to appear in an episode, Carter revealed, saying: "What was it? You said, you actually said, 'This isn’t quite good enough.'"

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Reflecting on the role, Davies said: "I did, oh gosh. Actually it wasn’t... no, I mean it wasn’t big enough, it wasn’t good enough for you. It was a lovely part and they offered it, but I secretly sent you a note saying turn this down. We’ll get you something better."

Carter then added: "He did, he said, 'You know what, no pressure.'"

It was obviously something was previously kept under wraps, with Davies admitting: "Oh god, I never told the team that. I am completely hung and drawn and quartered now. I said, 'Don’t do this!'"

Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon in Nolly. ITV

So, could Carter be making an appearance in Doctor Who now that Davies is back at the helm of the show? Well, Davies continued: "I know what’s coming up in the future. I know there’s a better part coming."

And it seems as though Carter is all too keen, saying: "Of course I’d do anything."

The pair have obviously had a stellar working relationship, most recently teaming up on Davies's Nolly, which saw Carter take the lead as Crossroads star Noele Gordon.

Read more:

The biographical miniseries premiered to critical acclaim, with Davies now concentrating on Doctor Who and Ncuti Gatwa's new reign as the Fifteenth Time Lord.

Also speaking recently on BBC Radio 2, Gatwa revealed that his Doctor is a bit "flirty" and that he didn't try to do anything in particular when preparing for the role.

He revealed to host Zoe Ball: "I guess I didn’t try to do anything specific. I was like, I can only really bring myself, because the Doctor is just everything and each person that’s played the Doctor has been everything and has been amazing.

More like this

"I guess they’ve just been themselves, and that’s what I have just tried to do. He’s a bit mischievous, though. I guess he’s a bit flirty, he’s a bit cheeky, a bit mischievous."

Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.