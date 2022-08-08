Rosario Dawson blames "iffy" intel after Punisher reboot 'leak'

The Marvel star has played Claire Temple in many of the Netflix Marvel shows, including Daredevil, Luke Cage and The Defenders – but not The Punisher, which she said would like to change by joining the new series.

Rosario Dawson has cited "iffy intel" for her premature announcement that The Punisher is "happening again" while attending the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

Speaking at the event over the weekend, the actress said on stage: "I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again, so I feel like this is my only chance, this is one of the only shows I haven't been in, and I love Jon Bernthal," Dawson told the audience. "So let's all make it happen collectively guys."

The clip was posted on Twitter and has currently accrued almost 480,000 views.

Dawson has since backtracked with a message on Twitter claiming that the reboot hasn't been officially confirmed and that she got the dodgy info from fans during signings.

"I can't be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…"

The Punisher is a spin-off from the first Marvel series Daredevil, with Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle, a powerful vigilante who uses lethal methods to fight crime in the blood-soaked series. Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Jason R Moore and Deborah Ann Woll also starred in the show, which ended in 2019.

Bernthal has remained optimistic about the show's potential future return, previously saying "there's always hope" it could come back. While appearing as a guest on Geek House Show, he said: "There's always hope, you know? It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me, because he means so much to me and he's in my blood, he's in my bones."

Meanwhile, Dawson will reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano in the hugely-anticipated Mandalorian spin-off, Ahsoka.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Book of Boba Fett.

Alongside Dawson, Hayden Christensen is returning to the role of Anakin Skywalker, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead will star in The Mandalorian spin-off series in an unknown role.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps but it is known that the series, which has been written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni, Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy, will expand on Ahsoka’s story and ongoing battle with the sinister blue baddie Admiral Thrawn.

