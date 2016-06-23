He's put on stage at yet another Comic Con Q&A session, and a voice pops up in the back of the hall. A shy six-year-old has the mic, dressed in full Matt Smith cosplay – including fez obviously.

It takes him a while to pluck up the courage to ask a question, but when he does, his question is this: "When I grow up, I want to be a part of Doctor Who. What should I do to get there?"

Where do you even start with a question like that? How does a 58-year-old boil down his entire acting career into one pithy response that would resonate with a young child?

And yet, somehow, Capaldi does all that and more. A true Doctor.

"Well you're doing the right thing by coming here," Capaldi began. "You've got to be nice to your Mum. You've got to be kind to people. You've got to work hard, and make the very best of the gifts that you have, of your talents, and take them out into the world.

"If you work hard, if you're kind, and you're lucky, that will all be recognised. And if you write to the BBC, and say 'I love Doctor Who, I'd love to work on it,' and then put that letter in a file somewhere. When you're old enough, they may want to see you, and talk to you about it.

"But the important thing is to have that ambition, to want to do that. Because if you want to do something like that, it means you're a clever, and bright, and creative person. That's the most important thing to take forward; to take forward that belief in yourself, and a belief of how valuable it is to bring creativity into the world.

"So you'll do fine."

Off the cuff. Incredible. The boy's mother shared the video online, and added, "He's writing that letter to the BBC."

if it worked for Capaldi, why not him too?