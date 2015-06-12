Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman to visit Doctor Who fans in Germany next month
With a Who Festival planned for the UK in October, the sci-fi stars will warm up with a European fan event in July
Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman will grace German Doctor Who fans with a visit this summer as part of a one-day Who event in Berlin on July 17 - Doctor Who's first official visit to the country.
The German event will precede a three-day Doctor Who Festival in London this November and follows a 12-day "World Tour" last year when Capaldi and Coleman visited seven world cities including Seoul, New York and Rio.
Commenting on the forthcoming trip Peter Capaldi said: “So many German fans have already reached out to me about the show and I'm delighted to be travelling to their country to find out first hand why they love Doctor Who.”
Isabelle Helle, Director, German Speaking Europe, BBC Worldwide says: “Doctor Who is continuing to rise in popularity in Germany so we were especially keen to bring the stars of the series, Peter and Jenna over. We’re thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for fans to see, for the first time, the leading cast members of the series and have a truly memorable experience.”
More details of the German event will be available on Doctor Who's Facebook page soon.
Doctor Who Series 9 will premiere on BBC1 in the UK and Fox Channel Germany later this year.