Commenting on the forthcoming trip Peter Capaldi said: “So many German fans have already reached out to me about the show and I'm delighted to be travelling to their country to find out first hand why they love Doctor Who.”

Isabelle Helle, Director, German Speaking Europe, BBC Worldwide says: “Doctor Who is continuing to rise in popularity in Germany so we were especially keen to bring the stars of the series, Peter and Jenna over. We’re thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for fans to see, for the first time, the leading cast members of the series and have a truly memorable experience.”

More details of the German event will be available on Doctor Who's Facebook page soon.

Doctor Who Series 9 will premiere on BBC1 in the UK and Fox Channel Germany later this year.