Called ‘Exile, rebellion and battles’, the free programme will explore the romance and tragedy of the Jacobites, the group Sam Heughan character James Fraser is a member of.

But The Massive Open-access Online Course (MOOC) will teach more than how important James and Claire’s love story has become today: participants will study Jacobite campaigns all the way from the flight of James II 1688 to the Battle of Culloden in 1746.

Head of the course professor Viccy Coltman, said: "You don't need any prior knowledge to sign up. The course promises a fascinating mix of academic research and curatorial expertise. By teaching the history of the Jacobites through a rich array of objects from the period, we hope to bring this fascinating era to life."

