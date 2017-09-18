1. Time stops for no man or woman in Outlander

We’re hopping all over the timeline in episode three, with plenty of flashbacks to family life in the Randall household as little Brianna grows up.

2. Frank’s trying to keep his little girl as British as he can

Is it possible to feed the American out of someone? We’ll soon find out… But we're guessing Jamie would rather she was raised on a diet of pure Scot.

3. Claire’s blazing a trail

We definitely see a white doctor’s coat in La Dame Blanche’s future.

4. And the Randalls seem to have found a way to cope with their marriage

Claire and Frank have never really managed to get back on track after her trip into the past. We saw them sleeping in separate beds at the end of episode two, and in episode three we’ll learn how they’ve managed to make a life for themselves – and their daughter.

5. Jamie’s a jailbird… again!

As Jenny so brilliantly observed, Jamie Fraser is no stranger to a prison and he finds himself in another one after his surrender to the British forces.

6. He’s a dab hand at doing time

Ever the eloquent man, Jamie’s put himself in a good position on the inside and established himself as quite the leader of men. We can’t say we’re surprised, he’s quite good at the whole rallying business.

7. But could a blast from the past change everything?

When it comes to Outlander the sudden appearance of a face from the past tends to not bode well, so when Jamie meets an old enemy on the inside who knows what might happen?

Who knows indeed. All we’re going to say is that you won’t want to miss a minute… Oh, and keep the tissues handy!

New episodes of Outlander season 3 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Mondays