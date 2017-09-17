1. Jamie Fraser isn't really Jamie Fraser any more

The loss of Claire and defeat at Culloden has hit our Jamie hard. He’s become a quiet and withdrawn figure in her absence, made some quite drastic changes to his appearance, and even earned himself an interesting new nickname…

2. He's abandoned Lallybroch for a curious cave

Jamie signed over the family lands to his nephew before the battle, and it seems as though he has no intentions to return because he's found himself a cave to live in instead. It may not sound like the most comfortable of dwellings, but just wait until you see what he’s done with the place. He’d probably fetch a few quid for it now. It’s all very Homes Under the Hammer (sorry US readers, might want to look up that reference).

3. Jenny Fraser Murray’s got a lot on her plate

Jamie’s sister is juggling all the household duties while heavily pregnant. How does she cope with her brooding brother AND her own brood of unruly boys?

4. Fergus wants to fan the flames of revolution

The French former pickpocket has been at Lallybroch since Culloden and is eager to take up arms against the British. He wasn’t very happy about being sent away from the battlefield last time, and is very eager to show that he’s got what it takes to defend his adopted homeland.

5. Red coats are SO IN this season

And you’ll find plenty of them near Jamie’s Clan lands. They’re on the lookout for outlaws like ‘Red Jamie’ and the ‘Dun Bonnet’, and seem to be keeping a particularly close eye on Lallybroch.

6. Claire’s struggling to salvage her marriage to Frank

Claire can’t stop thinking about Jamie - and she doesn't want to either. That puts Frank in a bit of a difficult position because you can't exactly compete with a ghost from the past now, can you? How will the two move forward? And can they do it for the sake of baby Brianna?

7. So she makes one giant leap for womankind instead

Claire's already found herself faced with sexist post-war commentary from the men in her husband's circle, and she's living in a society that wants the women who went out to work during the war to return to their domestic duties. Let’s just say this episode sees the resourceful, resilient and brilliant Claire we know and love finally finding a way to do “something more” for herself.