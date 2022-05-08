Ncuti Gatwa jokes about Doctor Who casting on stage at BAFTAs

And it seems that the Sex Education star is well and truly enjoying the fact that the news is finally out, having kept it secret so long.

The long wait and speculation is over, as we now know that Ncuti Gatwa will be taking on the iconic lead role in Doctor Who following Jodie Whittaker's departure later this year.

While on stage at the BAFTA TV Awards 2022, Gatwa and his Sex Education co-star joked about his newly announced casting in the iconic role, with Wood setting up a "knock knock" joke.

"Who's there?" Gatwa responded, with Wood following up "Doctor". "Who?" Gatwa asked, with both of them then cheering "ayyy!"

Ncuti Gatwa BBC

In a statement following news of his casting, Gatwa said: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground."

"The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show," Gatwa continued. "And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

This wasn't Wood's first reaction to the news of Gatwa's casting - she previously tweeted that she was "crying" earlier today.

RadioTimes.com also spoke exclusively with Russell T Davies on the red carpet of the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2022 earlier in the day, with Davies revealing that another actor had originally been cast before Gatwa and "stole it" because his audition was "so brilliant."

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 8 May, hosted by Richard Ayoade and broadcast at 6pm on BBC One.

