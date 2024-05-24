The first season saw Clark Kent cross paths with the love of his life, Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Alice Lee), and his most trusted pal, photographer Jimmy Olsen (Jury Duty's Ishmel Sahid).

But there are no shortage of villains cropping up too, from arch-nemesis Lex Luthor (Max Mittelman) to mercenary Deathstroke (Chris Parnell) and even the eccentric Mister Mxyzptlk (David Errigo Jr).

Season 2 looks only to build on the momentum of the first, with more breathtaking animation in store from South Korea's Studio Mir. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch My Adventures with Superman in the UK.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 premieres first in the US, arriving on Adult Swim at midnight ET/PT on Saturday 25th May 2024.

Don't worry, though! DC fans in the UK won't have long to wait until they can catch up on the latest action.

How to watch My Adventures with Superman season 2 in the UK

My Adventures with Superman season 2. Adult Swim

If you're based in the UK or Ireland, you'll be able to find My Adventures with Superman season 2 on Channel 4 (the streaming service, formerly known as All 4) on Sunday 26th May 2024.

Thanks to the broadcaster's ongoing deal with Adult Swim – which also airs everything from Rick & Morty to The Eric Andre Show – there's a minimal delay between the US and UK debut, which is great for those attempting to dodge spoilers.

If you want to catch up on season 1, watch My Adventures with Superman on Channel 4 now.

What is My Adventures with Superman about?

My Adventures with Superman is an animated series chronicling Clark Kent's romance with Lois Lane, friendship with Jimmy Olsen and heroic antics as the Man of Steel.

Season 2 sees arch-nemesis Lex Luthor join forces with Amanda Waller and her Task Force X, while other formidable foes from across the universe will also be making an appearance.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 trailer

Check out the trailer for My Adventures with Superman season 2 now:

My Adventures with Superman is available to stream on Channel 4.

