Before you dig into the second season, get to grips with who plays who below.

Toby Onwumere - Capheus "Van Damme" Onyango

Who does he play?

Onwumere takes over the role of Capheus after the departure of Aml Ameen. A minibus driver based in Nairobi, Capheus' business is booming after fellow sensate Sun helps him defeat a group of local criminals.

Where have I seen him before?

This is Onwumere’s first major role. The British actor's family originally come from Nigeria, but Omwumere says he felt at home in Kenya's capital: “It was crazy because that was the first time I’d been in a population of people that looked like me. I couldn’t readily communicate with them because of the language barrier, but it felt like I was back in Nigeria for two weeks."

Tina Desai - Kala Dandekar

Who does she play?

A pharmacist in Mumbai who in season one is desperate to get out of an unhappy arranged marriage. Throughout the series she develops an intimate bond with fellow sensate Wolfgang, but their love takes a more complicated turn in season two.

Where have I seen her before?

Tina Desai played Dev Patel’s girlfriend in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, appropriately titled The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Doona Bae - Sun Bak

Who does she play?

CFO by day, up-and-coming kickboxer by night, Sun spent time behind bars in season one, after taking the fall for her brother’s embezzlement in order to protect her father.

Where have I seen her before?

Doona Bae starred in the Wachowskis' sci-fi epic Cloud Atlas before joining them again for Sense8. In 2015 she also featured in their movie Jupiter Ascending.

Miguel Angel Silvestre - Lito Rodriguez

Who does he play?

Throughout season one, Mexican actor Lito attempts to conceal the fact that he is gay from the public, fearing that if news of his relationship with his boyfriend Hernando gets out his career will be ruined.

Where have I seen him before?

Sense8 is Miguel Angel Silvestre's English language debut, but film fans may recognise him from Pedro Almodovar’s I’m So Excited.